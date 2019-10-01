Service Enterprises, Inc. is celebrating its 50th anniversary this October.

A variety of events will be happening throughout the month, which are meant to reflect on the organization’s history and also look toward the future as SEI continues to break down barriers for individuals with disabilities.

Tickets are still available to attend SEI’s Jackpot fundraiser being held Oct. 7 from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Employees will be participating in SEI Spirit Week activities including theme dress-up days, a celebration with current staff and clients and a Billiards and Bullseye fundraiser held in Marshall later this month.

October is also National Disability Awareness Month, which is a perfect time to celebrate 50 years of supportive services in our community.

“We appreciate the staff, families and business partners who make our mission possible,” said Karin Ramey, SEI’s program administrator. “Working together with businesses and other stakeholders in the community has helped Service Enterprises, Inc. continue to provide vocational training and other supports to individuals in the Redwood Falls community for 50 years, and we want to assure we’re here in the future to continue to shine a light on the unique talents of those we support."

What began as a Day Activity Center (DAC) for Redwood County in 1969 as a program to provide parental relief for children and adults who lived at home but were not able to attend the public schools, the DAC merged with Service Industries, Inc. in 1992, becoming the new corporation of Service Enterprises, Inc. (SEI).

A satellite program providing community based services was established in Marshall in 1984 under Service Industries, Inc.

While locations and programs have changed over the last five decades, the organization’s mission has not. SEI strives to provide genuine opportunities for people with disabilities to participate in their community, including community employment training, job placement, center-based employment and day training and habilitation.

Stop by and check out SEI’s Jumpy Monkey Coffee and Morgan Brand Popcorn, products packaged by employees of SEI, available locally at Tersteeg’s and Runnings.

For more information about Service Enterprises, visit www.service-enterprises.org.