Twenty friends, old and new, gathered at the Sleepy Eye Golf Club for the 40th playing of the Friends Golf Tournament. Brett Mathiowetz came up champion and tied the Sleepy Eye course record low, with a six under par 30. Tim Weicherding finished second and Trent Weicherding finished third.