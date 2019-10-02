Roger Kack, 79, of Montevideo, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at St. Cloud Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4, at Church of St. Leo in St. Leo.

Visitation with the family will be held Thursday, Oct. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Roger Albert Kack was born in St. Leo, Oct. 16, 1939, to William and Cecilia (Weber) Kack. He spent much of his childhood living with his siblings after his parents' death. He entered the Army in 1957 and was honorably discharged in 1959. Roger was united in matrimony to Rosella Josephson and raised five children in Montevideo. He later moved to Longmont, Colo. in 1981, where he met and married Charlotte Olmstad. They resided there until Charlotte's passing.

Roger was a veteran, master plumber, fireman, milkman, gas company owner, and all-around great guy and friend to many. He enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle, coordinating annual Cripple Creek trips, hunting on the western slopes, fishing, spending time with his friends at the Elks and VFW, and watching his Vikings. He moved back to Montevideo in 2019 for his retirement to be with his kids, siblings, and friends. After a short illness, he passed away just shy of his 80th birthday.

Roger is survived by his children, Jerry (and Joy) Kack, of Montevideo, Brenda (and Greg) Kimmes, of Savage, Warren Kack, of Mankato, Stephanie (and John) Evenson, of East Bethel, and Daniel Kack, of Minneota; eight grandchildren, Jett and Jessa Kack, Kobe and Kevin Kimmes, Makayla and Tara Kack, Tyler (and Jessica) Evenson, and Erin Evenson; great-grandchildren, Vada and Cooper Evenson; siblings, Laverne (and Alice) Kack, LeRoy (and Audrey) Kack, Aggie (and Ray) Kloos, Rita (and Gene) Streff, and Joyce (and Joe) Beckermann; step-children, Rochelle (and John) Asmussen, Carlotta (and Rebecca) Rivera, and Michelle (and Jeromy) King; step-grandchildren, Karissa and Alexandra King, all of Colorado; step-sister, Beverly Estrada; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Charlotte; parents; siblings, Bernice Antony, Alvin Kack, Celine Mamer, Urban Kack and Irene Mamer; and step-son, Paul Rivera.

Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home, of Montevideo, is in charge of the arrangements.