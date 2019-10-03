Coronation takes place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8 in the high school auditorium.

The students have spoken, and the Crookston High School 2019 Homecoming Royalty is…drum roll…

Cassidy Baatz, Emily Gillette, Audrey Harbott, Anna Huck and Sophia Steiner for the girls, and for the boys, Cooper Brown, Brady Butt, Caden Osborn, Gavin Salem-Boman and Walker Winjum.

Coronation will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 in the CHS auditorium.

Homecoming Week kicks off Monday, Oct. 7. There will be a different apparel theme day each day at the high school, with a special homecoming activity scheduled each day. Friday will feature the Homecoming football game against Breckenridge and then the dance.