The Montevideo Middle School has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a National Blue Ribbon School. Only a few schools are selected nationally for this honor each year.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, which is under the Office of Communications and Outreach of the U.S. Department of Education, monitors a wide variety of data regarding student performance and closing the achievement gap. Based on their study of the data, they extend invitationss to districts of schools to submit an application to be recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School.

Dr. Luther Heller, Superintendent of the Montevideo School District, said: “Earlier this year I received a call from Minnesota's Commissioner of Education informing me that Montevideo Middle School had been identified as a potential exemplary closing the achievement gap school and invited us to submit an application for the Blue Ribbon Schools Program.

According to Dr. Heller, later that same day Shawn Huntley, principal of the middle school, was also contacted and invited to apply for National Blue Ribbon School recognition. “Mr. Huntley then assembled a team of staff members, and together they submitted the application,” he said. “After all applications had been submitted to the Department of Education, and evaluation panel reviewed the applications and made a determination on which schools would be honored.”

Nationwide, only 312 public and 50 non-public schools were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools, and Montevideo Middle School was one of only ten to be so honored in Minnesota.

Dr. Heller said: “Our school is the only one of the ten that was identified for closing the achievement gap. Additionally, of the 300+ schools across the United States to be recognized as Blue Ribbon Schools, only 41 received the recognition for closing the achievement gap. that places the Montevideo Middle School in a very elite group, and is an accomplishment that should be a source of pride for the Montevideo School District and community!”

On November 14 and 15, Dr. Heller, Mr. Huntley, and another staff member will attend a special recognition ceremony in Washington D.C., where they will be presented with a National Blue Ribbon School plaque and a flag as symbols of Montevideo Middle School's achievement. “I commend Mr. Huntley and the students and staff of the Montevideo Middle School on this accomplishment,” said Dr. Heller.