The Redwood Valley High School Homecoming coronation ceremony was held Oct. 1 in the Redwood Valley schools gym.

At the end of the night, Leah Irlbeck and Chad Maddock had been crowned the Cardinal queen and king.

The court includes: Aubree Bidinger (front left), Ashlyn Doering, Alexa Steffl, Vanessa Johnson, Queen Leah Irlbeck, King Chad Maddock, Ronan Johnson, Sidney Beran, Mackenzie Lydick, Hailey Mohr, Kaleb Haase (back left), Jedidiah Hansen, Bryant Haas, Adam Bommersbach, Andrew Fischer and Luke Grannes.