Team play off lose to top ranked Blue Earth Area; individuals playoffs Friday at Gustavus.

The Rivers Valley Wildcats tennis team played their final regular season meet on Tuesday, Sept. 24 in St. Peter. Despite a team loss, Coach Shane Laffen recognized the good efforts of his players.

“Brooklyn Moldan and Kaydince Thoms [1 and 2 singles] played good matches,” said Laffen, “as did our first and third doubles teams — Deniz Demirturk and Megan Stevens, and Erika Lozano and Sydne Wahl.”

St. Peter 7

River Valley 0

No. 1 singles: Brooklyn Moldan loss to Amelia Hildebrandt 1-6, 1-6.

No. 2 singles: Kaydince Thoms loss to Emily Salfer 3-6, 2-6.

No. 3 singles: Jasmyne Windschitl loss to Oyku Celik 0-6, 0-6.

No. 4 singles: Lexanna Lazatin loss to Annika Southworth 1-6, 0-6.

No. 1 doubles: Deniz Demirturk and Megan Stevens loss to Ella Boomgaarden and Milena Lund 1-6, 3-6.

No. 2 doubles: Kathryn Schroepfer and Presley Dockter loss to Josie Wiebusch and Jayna Matejcek 2-6, 0-6.

No. 3 doubles: Erika Lozano and Sydne Wahl loss to Macy Weller and Molly Voeltz 3-6, 2-6.

Section 3A playoffs

On Monday, Sept. 30, the Wildcats faced Blue Earth Area in the Section 3A quarterfinals. Blue Earth is the number one seed in the section and currently ranked 6th in state Class A tennis.

Blue Earth Area 7

River Valley 0

No. 1 singles: Brooklyn Moldan loss to Tea Armstrong 0-6, 1-6.

No. 2 singles: Kaydince Thoms loss to Macie Stevermer 0-6, 1-6.

No. 3 singles: Jasmyne Windschitl loss to Arika Howard 0-6, 0-6.

No. 4 singles: Lexanna Lazatin loss to Marissa Benz 0-6, 0-6.

No. 1 doubles: Deniz Demirturk and Megan Stevens loss to McKenna Dutton and Britt Howard 0-6, 1-6.

No. 2 doubles: Kathryn Schroepfer and Presley Dockter loss to Cali Beyer and Lyndsey Borris 1-6, 2-6.

No. 3 doubles: Erika Lozano and Sydne Wahl loss to Addison Armstrong and Kylie Rosenau 1-6, 0-6.

The loss was the end of tennis season for the team. Individual playoffs begin on Friday, Oct. 4 at Gustavus. Wildcats who will play are singles players: Brooklyn Moldan and Kaydince Thoms; and doubles teams: Megan Stevens and Deniz Demirturk, and Kathryn Schroepfer and Jasmyne Windschitl.