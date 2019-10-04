A great community event, put on by St. John’s Lutheran Church congregation, is nearing “tradition” standing.

A great community event, put on by St. John’s Lutheran Church congregation, is nearing “tradition” standing. The 4th Annual Pumpkin Patch Palooza is this Saturday, Oct. 5, from noon to 4 p.m. on St. John’s church grounds at 221 Walnut Street SE.

Fun for all ages, the event includes a variety of door prizes, children’s games, hay rides, face painting, and — new this year, a petting zoo. Music will be provided by Ron and Kathy Robinson of Redwood Falls.

The food stand will have grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, hot chocolate, and pie — pumpkin and pecan. Fresh pressed apple cider will also be available on the grounds.

As before, there is also a Farmers’ Market with pumpkins, garden produce, and baked goods.

The pie eating contest, which was a hit when it was added to the festivities last year, is back — new and improved. “We’re letting them use their hands this year,” said Palooza chairperson, Shannon Landkammer.

St. John’s donated the proceeds from the Pumpkin Patch Palooza to a local cause. This year they are supporting Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Boating and Bobbers. Come on over to the church this Saturday, see the pontoon, and enjoy some local fall fun!