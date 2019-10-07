How long have you’ve served on the Crookston Area Chamber Board of Directors?

I have been a member of the Chamber Board of Directors, and Exec Board, since January of 2017.

What has been your proudest moment while serving?

The Leadership Crookston program – it’s been a really cool experience being a student in the program to now helping put the sessions together. I really encourage everyone to go through the program!

Name something you have learned since serving as a Chamber Board of Director.

We have much work to do, and work to keep building on, to put events together, bringing the right people together at the table at the right time, and the amount of work it takes to build strong connections is more than just the Chamber Director, more than just the board members, it takes everyone to step up, all for the betterment of our community.

Please share your thoughts on the importance of being a Chamber member.

As a member of the Crookston Chamber you’re doing your part of keeping jobs, creating jobs, keeping business local, dollars in Crookston, and supporting the wonderful businesses that we have.

Tell us about your family and what you do for a living.

My husband, Chad, and I have three kids – ages 5, 3, and 9 months that keep us on our toes. Chad farms and raises cattle. I work as a Customer Service Representative at AgCountry Farm Credit Services here in Crookston.

If you could be a professional athlete which sport would you choose?

An American Ninja Warrior – for obvious cool reasons.

We all have “quirks” what is one of yours?

I always put my left shoe on before my right, maybe superstition, maybe just for good luck!