The Herald-Dispatch's weekly feature on two senior athletes.

Evan Fischer

Sports/Activities: Football, FFA, Senior Class President.

What defines you? Outgoing, easy going, and a hugger.

If you could have the ability to do anything you wanted, what would it be? Make it so that everybody respects each other.

Favorite place to eat? McDonald’s.

What will you miss most about high school? Being around my friends all day.

Future Plans? Attend a technical school.

Emma Fischer

Sports/Activities: Softball, Volleyball, and Student Council.

What defines you? My passion to be there for people and work well with others.

If you could have the ability to do anything you wanted, what would it be? Go to Paris and buy everything I want.

Favorite place to eat? Plaza Garibaldi.

What will you miss most about high school? Ag Survivor B class with Brynja and Martina. Also, miss seeing everyone through the day.

Future Plans? Attend SDSU while majoring in Nutrition and Dietetics.