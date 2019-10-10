According to a press release issued by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at one of the mobile homes at 185 Highway 212 East in Granite Falls on the morning of Monday, October 7. Task Force agents had previously received information regarding an individual that resided in the trailer park who was alleged to be trafficking methamphetamine.

In the course of the search, agents recovered over a quarter pound of methamphetamine from the residence. Belle Marie Milner, a 61-year-old Granite Falls resident, was arrested from the home and more arrests are anticipated relating to the case, which is still under investigation.

The CEE-VI Task Force was assisted by the Granite Falls Police Department, the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, and the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office.