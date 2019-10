St. James EMS held a Belgian waffle breakfast at the St. James VFW, on Sunday morning, serving 280 people.

Hungry patrons filed in after church services on Sunday to enjoy a freshly made waffle and their choice of toppings.

The big rush hit at around 10:30 a.m., with the intoxicating smell of waffles and syrup filling the air and drawing in a large crowd.

Approximately $1,300 were raised on the day, with the proceeds going towards new equipment for the EMS service.