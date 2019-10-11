Jennie-O Turkey Store in Montevideo, the local manufacturing facility owned by Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), announced today that it has donated $10,000 to the Chippewa County Food Shelf to help fight hunger in the community. Jennie-O Turkey Store in Montevideo has donated funds to this organization since 2011.

“We are honored to join to the Chippewa County Food Shelf in fighting hunger in our community,” said Eric Christ plant manager of the Jennie-O Turkey Store in Montevideo. “Our inspired and dedicated employees make it possible for us to help our friends and neighbors in need. We are excited to help do our part in making a difference.”

This is the ninth consecutive year Hormel Foods has given funds to its locations to share with nonprofits in their respective communities to fight hunger. In 2018, Hormel Foods donated $340,000 to local hunger relief organizations in 34 U.S. communities, bringing the program’s total contribution to local hunger relief efforts to more than $2 million thus far. Through this program as well as disaster relief efforts and other donations, Hormel Foods contributed $7.2 million in cash and product donations to help address hunger in 2018.

“Hormel Foods remains committed to fighting hunger around the world and in the communities where our employees work and live,” said Wendy Watkins, vice president of corporate communications at Hormel Foods. “By working with organizations at a local level, our locations have found great success in helping meet their community’s unique needs to help end hunger.”