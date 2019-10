Pictures of St. John's Church's Pumpkin Patch Palooza!

St. John's Church hosted their 4th Annual Pumpkin Patch Palooza on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 5. The drizzle stopped, the clouds parted for a little sunshine, and the church grounds were full of families enjoying the fall fun, food, and games. Games and activities were free and proceeds from the food stand and farmers market were earmarked for Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Boating and Bobbers.