On Thursday afternoon, the St. James Water Department held an open house at their facility.

Tours were available to those who were interested.

St. James' water is sourced by six wells north of the city, which are piped into the water department. Once in the department, the water goes through a purification process and undergoes tests for iron and manganese.

Chlorine and fluoride are then added to the water, which is then either sent out to houses and businesses. The water may also be sent to the water tower to be stored. The water tower can hold up to 600,000 gallons of water if full.

On site, the Water Department has a 1 million gallon tank to hold water.

ICS shirts, Muck Boot Company hats, MMS sweatshirts, and gift cards were just some of the items available for a raffle.