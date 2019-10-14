Polk, Pennington, and Norman counties in Minnesota, and Grand Forks County are partnering once again with Community Heath Services, Inc. to help raise awareness during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Area sheriff departments as well as city police departments in Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada and Thief River have joined for the past four years in displaying purple ribbons on their patrol cars for the month of October. Several places in the community and surrounding areas have also agreed to host the “Purple Peace Zone” booth display during the month of October.

• University of Minnesota Crookston Eagles Nest will collaborate with their cloths line project and have the display October 14-18

• St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Crookston will have the Purple Peace Zone display October 20

• Golden Link Senior Center in Crookston will have the display October 21-24

• Faith Community Church in Grand Forks will have the display October 27



COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICES INC.

Each year, millions of individuals across the country experience domestic violence. Domestic violence, also called “intimate partner violence”, is a pattern of behaviors used by one partner to maintain power and control over another partner in an intimate relationship. Domestic violence may include the use of physical or sexual violence, threats or intimidation, emotional abuse, or economic deprivation to control the victim.

Anyone may fall victim to domestic violence regardless of race, age, sexual orientation, religion, or gender. However, there is hope for victims and survivors who may turn to Community Health Services Inc. for services, support, and resources in the aftermath of crime or abuse.

Getting involved in ending domestic violence is easy. By simply talking about the issue at work or with your friends, offering support to a survivor who may come your way for help, or sharing information on social media throughout the month of October, you are doing your part in making a difference!



“DAY OF PURPLE”

You may also choose to honor victims and survivors during Domestic Violence Awareness Month by participating in the annual “Day of Purple” on every Friday in October.. On this day, community members may stand in solidarity and wear purple clothing as a way to honor friends, family, neighbors, and co-workers who have been affected by domestic violence.

No matter how you observe Domestic Violence Awareness Month, you are doing your part to end violence within your community. If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, call Community Health Services Inc., Domestic and Sexual Violence Community Advocacy Programs at 1-800-342-7756 or 218-281-3552. For more information and resources visit www.chsiclinics.org