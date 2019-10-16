Beverly Bonn Jonnes, poet and former Stillwater school teacher, passed away peacefully at home, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, of bile duct cancer. She was 87. She remained alert and witty until the end. Bev was a primary school teacher in Washington County for many years, primarily grades 5 and 6, and spent most of her career as the leader of Colony 4 at Stonebridge Elementary. She was an exceptional teacher with great imagination and boundless energy. In retirement, she became a poet. She visited over 50 countries in her life and loved going to new places and meeting new people.

She was born Beverly Jean Bonn on April 26, 1932, in Montevideo, the first-born child of Bert and Helen Bonn. She was a proud member of the Montevideo high school class of 1950. She is survived by a sister – Susan Quella, of Rochester, and two brothers – Stephen Bonn, of Destin, Fla., and David Bonn, of Plymouth. Bev was adventurously married to Nelson Jonnes (1926-2011) of Circleville, Ohio, for 60 years. They met in band class her freshman year at Antioch College. They lived in Ohio, Ethiopia, Minnesota, and East Aurora, New York. Together they had four children, 12 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Except Nels, all survive her.

Her children are Steven Jonnes of Ashburn, Va., Heidi Syropoulos, of Wynnewood, Penn., Chris Jonnes, of Stillwater, and Sara McDonald, of Sacramento, Calif. Family was her highest priority. Bev will be missed terribly. She had the soul of an artist and was a talented, classy lady who was a true friend to everyone she knew – loving, supportive, creative, calm, and wise.

A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center. 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater, MN. The doors open at 2 p.m., for greetings and the service begins at 3 p.m., followed by a buffet. Former students as well as family and friends are welcome.

Arrangements are with Bradshaw Funeral and Cremation Services, 651-439-5511.