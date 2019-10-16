Larry Moe, 62, of Clarkfield, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at his residence. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.

Larry Arthur Moe was born in Montevideo, July 29, 1957, to Arthur and Louise Moe. He graduated from the Montevideo High School. In January of 1985, Larry enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving his country in the Gulf War. Larry was stationed on the front line, fixing equipment as it broke down. He was honorably discharged in December of 1991.

Larry was a welder by trade and worked various job sites during his career. Following a long career as a welder he worked as a cook at the Filling Station. Larry was a member of the Clarkfield American Legion. He was a private person but would always lend a hand whenever he was asked by friends and neighbors.

He is survived by his mother, Louise Moe, of Savage; three sons, Corey (and Tammy) Moe, of Granite Falls, Travis Moe, of Maple Grove, and Brent (and TaiAnna) Moe, of Benson; five grandchildren, Zachery, Dylan, Alyssa, Sydney and Sawyer Moe; siblings, Lauretta (and Larry) Hoiland, of Willow River, Beverly Moe, of Burnsville, and Leslie Moe, of Woodville, Texas; and extended family and friends.

Preceding him in death were his father, grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Wing-Bain Funeral Home, of Granite Falls, is in charge of the arrangements.