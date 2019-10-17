Report on School Board meeting.

The establishment of a high school trap shooting team in Sleepy Eye was approved by the Sleepy Eye District 84 Board of Education at their Oct. 9 meeting. At the September board meeting, a presentation was made by the Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Club about starting a team made up of girls and boys from both Sleepy Eye High School and St. Mary’s High School. This month the board formally approved the joined sponsorship between the two high schools and the Sportsmen’s Club.

Superintendent John Cselovszki said the team would be technically sponsored by public school, but run through the Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Club.

Trap shooting is a Minnesota State High School League activity. Teams must be sponsored by a local organization, such as the Sportsmen’s Club. Four club members have volunteered to receive coaches training this winter. The high school trap shooting season begins in March.

The board accepted the annual MSHSL Foundation Grant. Cselovszki explained determination of the grant amount is based on free and reduced lunch population numbers. “We use the money to offset fees and support our athletic transportation,” he said. “This year it is around $1,500.”

The board accepted a bid for snow removal services for this school year, from S&J Construction: $90 per hour for payloader to clear parking lots; $35 per load of accumulated snow hauled away; $55 per cubic yard of sand/salt mix applied; $62 per hour for skid loader to clear sidewalks.

Donations approved: $500 from Bic Graphic for the FFA program, plus golf balls for the golf program; $1,000 from the Sleepy Eye Lions Club for benefit of the Biz Town program.

The school district’s Truth in Taxation hearing date was set for Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. (will occur during the regular monthly school board meeting.)