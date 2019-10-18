The Sleepy Eye Area Food Shelf will host an Open House at their new location on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Sleepy Eye Area Food Shelf will host an Open House at their new location on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon. Board members will be on hand to give tours and explain operations. Cookies and refreshments will be provided.

The food shelf is located at the back of the Chamber of Commerce/Sleepy Eye Community Center building, 115 2nd Avenue NE. Please enter at the food shelf entrance, back door on the east end.

So many have donated over the years, but have never seen how those donations are used. Now is your chance to see the facility.

The Sleepy Eye Food Shelf began in 1986. Soon after that it was located in the basement of the Municipal Building below the old Police Station. While that served well for over thirty years, the new location is a definite upgrade, allowing much improved accessibility. In both locations, the Food Shelf Board has always appreciated the support of the City of Sleepy Eye, which has always offered a facility rent-free, so that virtually all funding has gone to purchase food.

Regular food shelf hours continue to be Monday from 4 to 6 p.m.