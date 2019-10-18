Cross Country season is winding down - Section Meet is Thursday in Blue Earth.

The Knights Cross Country team ran in the Madelia Invite on Thursday, Oct. 10 — another meet with tough weather conditions, said Coach Lisa Hagen. “A cold front blew up while the first race was at the starting line,” she said. “Cold wind and rain soaked the runners and created a tough race, but cross country runners are tough athletes, so they fought hard through it.”

Varsity girls 5K:

Clare Fischer, 20:28.2, 3rd place.

Jenny Piotter, 26:33.9, 32nd place.

Elle Kyllonen, 26:39.4, 33rd place.

Annika Nosbush, 26:39.8, 34th place.

Kayla Schroepfer, 27:00.9, 35th place

Junior high girls 1.65 miles:

Jillian Stone, 12:14.9, 4th place.

Ellen Windschitl, 14:54, 19th place.

Varsity boys 5K:

Nate Fliszar, 18:21.9, 7th place.

Joshua Hagen, 18:35.7, 8th place.

Garrett Grathwohl, 21:08, 31st place.

Elliott Hoffman, 22:29.8, 39th place.

Charlie Macho, 23:42.2, 44th place.

Junior high boys 1.65 miles:

Cole Schroepfer, 13:42.5, 16th place.

Nico Nosbush, 14:01, 17th place.

“It was not ideal running conditions, however the whole team worked hard to do their very best despite the wind and rain,” Hagen said. “Clare got a great position early in the race and pushed through to a great finish. Nate had a strong race and Joshua worked his way from 11th to 8th, after struggling with some breathing issues in his first half mile. Both finished well!”

The team competed in the Tomahawk Conference meet at the Winthrop golf course on Tuesday, Oct. 15 and did well — results will be in next week’s Herald-Dispatch. The Section 2A meet is in Blue Earth on Thursday, Oct. 24.