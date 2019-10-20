Sleepy Eye's Don Boelter was named to the Minnesota Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in October of 2009.

50 Years Ago, 1969

•The St. Mary’s Knights football team defeated Owatonna-Marian 28-6 on homecoming. The Knights outgained Owatonna-Marian 310-72. John Bollig totalled 178 yards and two touchdowns.

40 Years Ago, 1979

•St. Mary’s volleyball defeated New Ulm Cathedral in three sets 2-1. The Knights won the first set 18-10 before falling in the second set 18-12, and then rallied in the third set to defeat New Ulm 18-11 to take home the match.

•The Knights football team defeated Wabasso 16-10 before a packed crowd to earn their way to the Class B State playoffs. QB Steve Hoffman threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Dan Braun to give the Knights a lead with just over eight minutes left in the game.

30 Years Ago, 1989

•Vicky Mickelson, Brooks Helget, and Cheryl Schumacher were named Athletes of the Week for their athletic performances.

•The Indians football team throttled Springfield/Comfrey by a score of 47-6. Eric Nachreiner and Chad Berg both ran for two touchdowns. The Indians rushed for 230 yards while Springfield/Comfrey only totalled 121 yards on offense.

20 Years Ago, 1999

•The Indians again dominated Springfield in their homecoming game by a score of 35-12. The Indians went into the half up 28-0. Jim Eckstein completed 13-21 passes for 168 yards and one touchdown. Loren Havemeier scored three touchdowns in the win.

•Kathyrn Helget became the Section 3A singles champion after winning two matches at the St. Cloud Tennis Center.

10 Years Ago, 2009

•Coach Don Boelter was named to the Minnesota High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame. Boelter coached baseball for 34 years, 32 years at Sleepy Eye Public school. Boelter retired in 1989 after winning the State Championship in 1981. The Indians also appeared in the State Tournament in a second place finish in 1976 and 1989.

•The St. Mary’s junior high football program ended its’ season 5-0. A few team members included: Lucas Heiderscheidt, David Surprenant, Jay Helget, and Brandon Helget. The team was coached by Kevin Currans and Jeff Helget.