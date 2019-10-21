Sleepy Eye FFA Members of the Month for September are Jacob Ulrich, Gracie Sellner, and Jake Price. Officer of the Month is Presley Bauer.

Jacob Ulrich is a seventh grader at Sleepy Eye Public School and this is his first year in FFA. He joined FFA because he wanted to be involved in an activity and FFA looked like a lot of fun. Jacob’s favorite FFA activity so far is working the concession stands. Jacob is most looking forward to doing several service activities throughout the year.

In the future, Jacob would like to join the Ag. Mechanics CDE (Career Development Event) team. By being in Ag. class, Jacob has learned that there are way more activities in FFA than he originally thought. The award that Jacob is most proud of earning is Member of the Month.

Gracie Sellner is a freshman at St. Mary’s School and has been in FFA for three years. She joined FFA because she wanted to learn more about agriculture and leadership. Gracie has been a member of the FFA Junior Officer Team for two years and really enjoys helping out at events. Gracie is on the Dairy CDE team. She likes it because it helps her learn more about what dairy cows should look like and how to have a successful dairy farm. Gracie’s SAE (Supervised Agricultural Experience) involves her working on her family’s dairy farm. She does calf chores and fieldwork, drives tractors, and helps give calves vaccinations.

Gracie’s favorite FFA activities are the Region VI Service Day and State Convention. She is most looking forward to meeting new people at all of the CDE contests. By being in FFA, Gracie has learned how to be more comfortable speaking in front of large groups. She has also learned how to be a better leader. Gracie is most proud of earning fourth place individually at Regionals for the Dairy team.

Jake Price is a freshman at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for three years. He joined FFA because he wanted to meet new people and try new activities. Jake is on the Fish & Wildlife CDE team and the Trapshooting Team. Jake likes being on the Fish & Wildlife team because he gets to learn about different species of fish and wildlife that he didn’t know about before. Jake’s SAE is Turf Management Entrepreneurship. He mows lawns for 14 clients.

Jake’s favorite FFA activity is Trapshooting. He would like to go to Timberland Camp in the future. By being in FFA, Jake has learned how to teach kids about farm safety. Jake is most proud of earning his Discovery Degree, qualifying for State convention in Fish & Wildlife, and receiving Top Trapshooter of the Sleepy Eye FFA.

Presley Bauer is a sophomore at Sleepy Eye Public School and has been in FFA for four years. She joined FFA to experience new things and to be more outgoing. Presley is a Chapter Historian this year. She likes her officer position because she gets to make FFA posters and also gets to learn more about different FFA members.

Presley is on the Meats CDE team. She likes it because she really likes her team members and enjoys doing the meat grading portion of the contest.

Presley’s favorite FFA activities are the Barn Dance and the FFA Lock-In. She is most looking forward to State Convention and SLCCL this year. By being in FFA, Presley has learned to be true to herself. She has also learned to not be afraid to try new things. Presley is most proud of earning the Freshman Leadership Award.