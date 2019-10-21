The Redwood Falls city council recently adopted a new ordinance related to dog licensing in the community and will now be offering a conditional lifetime license.

According to the ordinance, a conditional lifetime license “shall be obtained by the owner of any dog kept or maintained within the corporate limits of the city that is three months of age or older.

"All licensed dogs shall wear a collar and have a tag firmly affixed thereto evidencing a current conditional lifetime license. Any dog found in the City of Redwood Falls without a license tag, or running at large, shall be placed at the Friends of the Animal Shelter.

"Application for a license should be made at the municipal building by 4:30 p.m. Jan. 2, 2020, or at the time, an acquired dog reaches three months of age.”

If a license is not purchased by that date, a district court citation will be issued.

The fee for the conditional lifetime license is $50.

For more information, call (507) 616-7400, e-mail license @ci.redwood-falls.mn.us or visit ci.redwood-falls.mn.us/.