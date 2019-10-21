The first Junior High Knowledge Bowl meet was on Thursday, Oct. 10, at Fitzgerald Middle School in Mankato.

Sleepy Eye High School has three teams of 7th, 8th, and 9th graders in Junior High Knowledge Bowl this year, including many returning members, and some new faces. Their first meet was on Thursday, Oct. 10, at Fitzgerald Middle School in Mankato, with fantastic results. Sleepy Eye Orange took 12th place and just one point separated them from a top 10 finish. Sleepy Eye Black took ninth place, which the coaches said is amazing, considering that most of this team is brand new to Knowledge Bowl. Sleepy Eye White was in room one all day and took first place. This is the first time this team has taken top honors in their three years of competition — just missing out, with lots of second place finishes, in the past. Coaches Mindy Berkner and Alyssa Stevensen are incredibly proud of the accomplishments of all the teams, not only with their high written round, and excellent oral rounds, but with their sportsmanship and positive attitudes. With the season just beginning hopes are high for continued success.