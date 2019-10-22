Michael Charles Cowell, 39, of Madelia was present in court on Tuesday for false imprisonment-intentional restraint, a felony. The judge sentenced him to the commissioner of corrections for 15 months, but the execution of that sentence would be stay. Cowell was placed under three years of supervised probation under the conditions to serve one year of jail, 80 hours of service, and pay a $1,000 fine.

Judge Stephen Ferrazzano allowed the victim's mother to speak in court. She told Cowell, "A verdict of not guilty is not a statement of innocence." She also declares her mission to make sure he doesn't assault another woman verbally, physically, or sexually again.

"I will write letters, attend any parole hearings, and know where you are on release and whether you have registered as an offender," she said.

The victim also shared her impact statement. She told Cowell, "You know fully well, I told the truth and nothing but the truth, and I'll continue to do so. All I can do now is pray for you."

In late September, a jury acquitted Cowell of third deg. criminal sex conduct, first deg. burglary, kidnapping, second deg. assault with a dangerous weapon, and domestic assault, all felony charges. A second count of second deg. assault with a dangerous weapon was dismissed.

The incident took place on or about June 9th. In the complaint file from the county, the victim reported Cowell assaulted her on church ground, held her captive in a garage, and held a small sword or bayonet to her neck.

Cowell is due for another jury trial on December 12th and 13th and January 23rd and 24th for an incident that took place on or around June 20th with the same victim. Counts include kidnapping-felony, third deg. criminal sexual conduct-felony, second deg. assault with a dangerous weapon-felony, domestic assault-felony, false imprisonment-felony, and fleeing a peace officer-misdemeanor.