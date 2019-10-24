A disabled Texas man says McDonald's employees told him his service dog smelled bad and made him leave the restaurant.

Leon Masson, 59, became paralyzed after a motorcycle crash. He told San Antonio TV station WOAI that he was dining recently at a San Antonio McDonald's when the incident happened.

The service dog, Bella, helps Masson get around and also alerts him when diabetic attacks or seizures are about to occur.

"Without her, I can’t be anywhere," he said in an interview with WOAI.

Masson claims a manager told him that Bella smelled bad and that he had to leave. Police were reportedly called. But Masson disputes that Bella was stinky.

"My dog smells? She’s very groomed," Masson said. "She gets a bath every week. She’s very well-behaved."

WOAI contacted McDonald's and a manager said several customers had complained about Bella, but declined to comment further.