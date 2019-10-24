The SM-SE-NUC Knights cross country team ran in the Tomahawk Conference meet at the Winthrop golf course on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

The SM-SE-NUC Knights cross country team ran in the Tomahawk Conference meet at the Winthrop golf course on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Coach Lisa Hagen was very happy with her runners’ effort. “We had a great conference meet,” she said. “The boys team placed second and the girls team was third!”

Varsity girls, 5K:

Clare Fischer, 20:30, second place; Jillian Stone, 23:45, 13th place; Jenny Piotter, 26:28; Elle Kyllonen, 26:35; Annika Nosbush, 26:36; Kayla Schroepfer, 28:07; McKenna Dockter, 31:47.

Junior High girls, 2K:

Ellen Windschitl, 10:34.

Varsity boys, 5K:

Nate Fliszar, 18:35, second place; Joshua Hagen, 19:04, third place; Garrett Grathwohl, 20:08, sixth place; Elliott Hoffman, 21:25, 13th place; Charlie Macho, 22:43; Laurence Simonsen, 23:27.

Junior High boys, 2K:

Cole Schroepfer, 9:42; Nico Nosbush, 9:49.

Coach Hagen said Tomahawk All Conference awards were announced after the meet. “Clare, Nate, Joshua, and Garrett all made All Conference, and Joshua and Clare received the Academic All Conference award,” she said.

“The team really fought hard in this race, pushing their hardest, and working together, to work their way up during the races. The boys narrowly missed first place,” Hagen said. “Those boys are not graduating this year and already are thinking ahead to next year's race. Our girls are all coming back next year also and will continue to get stronger. Yet it is their friendships that help push each other and supporting each other is what makes them shine. It was a great conference meet and all of these athletes worked hard for this!”

The Section 2A meet is in Blue Earth on Thursday, Oct. 24. Runners who will compete at Sections are, boys: Nate Fliszar, Joshua Hagen, Garrett Grathwohl, Elliott Hoffman, Charlie Macho, Laurence Simonsen; and girls: Clare Fischer, Jillian Stone, Jenny Piotter, Kayla Schroepfer, Annika Nosbush, McKenna Dockter and Elle Kyllonen.