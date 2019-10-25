In early September, St. James native Amber (Eckstrom) Bannerman achieved a dream a long time in the making, opening up her boutique "Sota Sisters", in North Mankato last month.

"For a long time I knew I wanted to someday own my own business, but I didn't know what," said Bannerman. "It always seemed like a far-off dream and life was busy, and it still is."

Being an entrepreneur runs in the family. Her grandmother's sister, Doris Hovden, owned BeVan's clothing store in St. James for about 25 years.

"I remember going with my grandma to work and 'helping' at the store," said Bannerman. "I remember going to Doris's upstairs office and pretending I was the store owner, overlooking the store while doodling on paper. I didn't know it then, but now looking back, that was probably what gave me that initial idea of wanting to own my own business."

Her great-grandparents owned Eckstrom Bus Service in St. James for 30 years, the Ford Implement, and the Massey-Ferguson Dealership.

Bannerman's father, Brad Eckstrom, and grandfather, Dale Eckstrom, are farmers. Her aunt, Barb Dietz, has owned two coffee shops, and her grandfather, Wayne Estby, had a landscaping business, was a realtor, and was an auctioneer.

Bannerman's oldest son also provided an extra boost of motivation to open her own business.

"My oldest son said to me, 'Mom if you don't do this now, when are you going to? If you don't try, you'll never know,'" said Bannerman.

Bannerman graduated from St. James in 2000 and earned a degree from MSU in mass communications, public relations.

Bannerman's sisters, Ashley Wellman, Aryn Eckstrom, and Aubrey Eckstrom will all be helping Bannerman at the boutique.

"We all grew up in St. James, and they're part of my inspiration for wanting to open a store and are the reason I named it what I did."

Bannerman is the daughter of Brad and Sherree Eckstrom. Sherree is a teacher at Northside Elementary.

Sota Sisters Boutique specializes in women's clothing, shoes, jewelry, and other accessories. The store is located at 1754 Commerce Drive, Suite 104, North Mankato, and will be celebrating its grand opening on Saturday, November 2nd from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.