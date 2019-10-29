An Australian woman got creative to avoid those pesky airline baggage fees.

In the end, though, she still wound up paying $60.

Travel writer Rebecca Andrews, whose blog can be found at becandrews.com, recently found herself with an overweight carry-on bag. Her solution? Fake a pregnancy.

"I have a small frame and decided pretending to be preggo was the most believable route to a successful hack," Andrews said in an interview with CNN Travel.

She wore a stretchy jumpsuit, concealing a number of items underneath ... including a laptop. She then covered everything with additional layers.

But a sharp-eyed Jetstar Airlines flight attendant spotted the outline of the bulky laptop, and Andrews wound up paying a $60 fee.

"Was I embarrassed? Not at all," she told CNN Travel.