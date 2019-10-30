Deibele’s Monticello High School baseball team played in the State Tournament, with a record of 19-7.

Cole Deibele, a 2000 graduate of Sleepy Eye High School, was named Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Coach of the Year for Section 5 in Class AAA. The coaches awards were presented at a ceremony during the MSHSBCA Fall Clinic at the organization’s annual meeting in St. Louis Park on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Deibele’s Monticello High School baseball team played in the State Tournament, with a record of 19-7.

Deibele played a significant role in the Sleepy Eye Indians’ success in 2000 when they won the State Championship in both football and baseball. He went on to St. John's University and now teaches Social Studies at Monticello, while coaching football and baseball.

Cole Deibele is the son of Chris and Dean Deibele (longtime SEPS teacher and coach.)