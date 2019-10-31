At the end of the day Oct. 24, the annual jail and bail event, a fundraiser that has been taking place in the community for several years, also ended.

Held at Marthaler Chevrolet Buick in Redwood Falls, jail and bail is a community event held to raise funds for the Redwood Falls Lions Club and the Redwood Falls Rotary Club.

The two civic organizations took over the fundraiser when the United Way of Redwood County disbanded.

In order to ensure that those donations made during the jail and bail fundraiser were tax deductible, the Rotary and Lions clubs joined together to form a new 501c3 under the umbrella of the Redwood Area Communities Foundation. That entity is known as “Giving Back Redwood Lions and Rotary.”

As of this week, through the donations and pledges to jail and bail a total of $9,105 has been committed to “Giving Back.”

All proceeds and expenses are split evenly between the two organizations. When either organization receives and approves a donation request within the club, they utilize their share of the "Giving Back" money.

Outside of minimal expenses for fundraising events all money goes back out in donations.

Donations can still be sent to Giving Back Redwood Lions and Rotarians at PO Box 318, Redwood Falls, MN, 56283. The organizations are also hosting a cookie fundraiser in December.

To learn more about the “Giving Back” program efforts in the community visit its Facebook Page.