The trial process for Scott Francis Engelbrecht, 60, of St. James, began on Monday, for the homicides of his wife and stepdaughter. He's up against two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Jurors have been interviewed and selected these past few days from a pool of 60.

Based on memorandums dated Oct. 21 and 25, Engelbrecht is seeking to “blame” a third person, Dillion Mathias, 20, of St. James, for the murder of his wife, Joyce Engelbrecht. The defense won’t urge the consideration of alternative perpetrator evidence in connection to his stepdaughter’s, Rachel Linder’s death.

The evidence connecting Mathias to Joyce Engelbrecht’s homicide shows he lived in the home and was inside the house, “at the very moment of the homicide.” Mathias also knew about the firearms and where to find them at the residence.

The memorandum also states evidence will include testimony and proof that Mathias is a felon, was a user and abuser of controlled substances, was occasionally unemployed, had past violent incidents, and was subject to pretrial release conditions to remain law-abiding. After the homicides, he also trespassed onto a home owned by Scott Engelbrecht, refused to leave, and claimed he had the right to be there.

According to the complaint filed in Watonwan County Court:

On June 16, 2018, there was a response to a call about a person that’d been shot. The defendant was seen walking through the backyard of the house carrying a .22 caliber rifle. He was ordered to drop his weapon. The defendant leaned the gun against a tree and walked toward the officer. The officer asked him what was going on. The defendant made a statement to the effect of “I shot her” or “I did it.”

Dillion Paul Mathias yelled from the porch that the defendant had shot his grandmother.

Joyce Engelbrecht was on the floor in the house with a head injury.

Mathias told the officer he was in the basement of the house when he heard a thud as if someone had fallen on the floor upstairs. He listened to his mother, Rachel Elaine Linder yell, “You shot her, you bastard!” Mathias said he ran upstairs with a stun gun. He saw the defendant holding and pointing a .22 caliber rifle towards the kitchen. Mathias yelled, “Hey!” The defendant pointed the gun at him. Mathias tried to use the stun gun on the defendant but was unsuccessful. He said he told Linder to run and not stop. Mathias ran to the basement, locked himself in the bathroom, and called 911.

Linder was found deceased, lying on a porch, two houses down. She suffered three bullet wounds; in the back, the left forearm, and in the head. The defendant gave several statements under Miranda. He didn’t deny shooting either victim.

The court plans to start the full trial next week.