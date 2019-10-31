The Redwood Area Dollars for Scholars, Orrin S. Estebo Chapter and the Redwood Area Hockey Association (RAHA) are excited to announce an alumni event planned for Nov. 30, 2019.

There will be alumni basketball games, the Nick Verdoes Memorial Alumni Hockey game, silent auction, raffle and Dari King BBQs.

The raffle will include a special Cardinal quilt made out of Cardinal jerseys, a portable “Tribute Lodge” fish house compliments of Otto Outdoors and a La-Z-Boy recliner from Larson’s.

Since this new event will be held on Small Business Saturday this year, shoppers who make purchases at participating local businesses that day, and also on the evening of Christmas by Candlelight the week before, will receive an entry form to bring to the alumni event for a chance to win Redwood Chamber bucks.

The basketball games will start at 5 p.m. Players may register as an individual or as a team. Players can register to participate online at form.jotform.com/92808195623161. Jerseys for the game will be provided, and players will receive a T-shirt for their participation. Basketball games will be played in the Redwood Valley Middle School/High School gymnasium.

The Nick Verdoes Memorial Hockey game will start at 3 p.m. Alumni hockey players can register at this link for the game: form.jotform.com/dfsredwoodfalls/hockey-dfs-player-registration. The hockey game will be played in the ice arena in the Redwood Area Community Center.

The silent auction will contain many exciting items donated by businesses and individuals. There will be spruce pots and holiday craft items, tickets to sporting events, chef’s dinner for eight and many more items. Donations to the silent auction may be dropped off at the district office in the Redwood Valley High School or the Thrivent office in Redwood Falls.

The public is welcome to attend this fun event.

Proceeds from the event will support the Redwood Area Hockey Association and Redwood Area Dollars for Scholars.