The public is reminded to turn their clocks back one hour this coming weekend, as Daylight Saving time comes to an end Sunday.

The official end is at 2 a.m. Nov. 3.

In 2007 Daylight Saving time was extended in the United States from the second Sunday of March through the first Sunday of November.

The intent of Daylight Saving time has been to make better use of daylight hours as well as to help with energy savings. It was first observed March 31, 1918 in the U.S.

In addition, it is recommended, as a way to provide an extra reminder, that the public also check their smoke alarm batteries.