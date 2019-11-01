Margaret Olivia Fuglemsmo Bjorge, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Andrew’s Village, Mahtomedi, MN.

Funeral service will be held at Granite Falls Lutheran Church on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:30 with visitation one hour prior to services and a luncheon to follow the burial.

Preceded in death by husband John R. Bjorge.

Survived by son John (Jill) Bjorge, daughter Lisa (Tom) Frye, daughter Marit (Alex) Brothern and 7 grandchildren. Memorials preferred to Mount Carmel Ministries.

Arrangements with Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Granite Falls.