Arc Minnesota is set to host a community meeting to share details of the Minnesota microgrant partnership Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. at the Redwood Falls Public Library. There will be a formal presentation, followed by a question and answer session and time to socialize. Registration is requested, but not required, which may be done at bit.ly/SWMNGrants or by calling 833-450-0494.

Individuals with disabilities, family members, disability services professionals, case managers, educators and other interested parties who attend the meeting are going to learn about the microgrant partnership.

The partnership is a statewide initiative making grants to Minnesotans age 18 and older who receive waiver services or personal care assistance, or age 16 and older who have individual education programs and spend most of the day in a classroom with students with disabilities.

Applicants must be working on goals around competitive employment, independent housing or community inclusion.

“As an advocacy organization which believes that people with disabilities should fully participate in their communities, we are thrilled to provide this unique funding opportunity for people with disabilities to achieve their goals. We hope to increase applications for microgrants from the southwestern part of the state by hosting an event in Redwood Falls,” said Wendy Gerlach, partnership director.

Since Oct. 1, 2017, Arc Minnesota has awarded 348 grants. Grants average between $700-800 each with consideration given to requests up to $2,000.

Grant recipients have:

• Launched or expanded small businesses for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.

• Secured new jobs wearing appropriate interview clothing.

• Paid security deposits or made their homes more accessible.

• Participated more fully in community.

Learn more about the partnership on Arc Minnesota Web site at arcminnesota.org.

It contains more information including:

• A link to the online application.

• A worksheet to help individuals gather information needed to complete the application.

• A section with frequently asked questions.

Contact Gerlach or Susan Sochacki at (952) 920-0855, or e-mail microgrants@arcminnesota.org for additional information.

Funding for this program comes from the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

Arc Minnesota is a statewide, non-profit organization that promotes and protects the rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and actively supports full inclusion and participation throughout their lifetimes.