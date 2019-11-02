50 years ago

October 1969

• In response to a Redwood Gazette story about the hospital’s doors being locked when a parent was trying to get a child into the emergency room, staff explained that security into and within the hospital had been strengthened after a drug addict, armed with a paper spindle, had chased nurses around the hallways in an effort to find drugs.

• Ramsey Park custodian Hans Dahl had some culinary advice for whomever stole a Canadian goose from the zoo: keep the Pepto-Bismol handy. The goose was eight years old, well past the point where it would make good eating.

• At an open house for the public to inspect the new addition’s classrooms and library, Sunnyside Elementary School was officially renamed Reede Gray Elementary School.

• The Redwood Falls High School band performed a special marching concert to show off their new marching uniforms.

• The U.S. Census Bureau stated that Redwood Falls 1967 sales volume for all stores came to five times the town’s 1929 retail sales, in constant, 1929 dollars.

• The hospital board announced the Redwood Falls municipal hospital would soon have a new administrator: Alan Blades, then administrator of the Slayton hospital.

25 years ago

October 1994

• The City of Redwood Falls and the port authority cleared the way for the former REM home for mentally handicapped men to be renovated into senior living.

• The Redwood Falls Public Library celebrated its 90th anniversary by announcing the library foundation had raised $373,000 in local donations toward a new library, not counting a matching $500,000 grant by an anonymous donor.

• In other library news, a new section was opened for large print books, those printed in 16-point type and darker than usual ink for people who had difficulty reading standard books.

• Former Redwood Gazette editor John Schneider died after 32 years with the newspaper.

10 years ago

October 2009

• The new concrete curbs and sidewalks were poured for the river walk at the Ramsey Park zoo.