Job interviews are the last step in preparing for BizTown.

Sixth grade students at St. Mary’s and fifth graders at Public School will travel to JA BizTown in St. Paul on Friday, Nov. 8, to experience running a town’s businesses. The BizTown visit is the culmination of several weeks of Junior Achievement classroom lessons about business and personal finance decisions. Pictured at one of the final preparations for BizTown, St. Mary’s student Lucia Martinez (right) greets Scott Salfer from SouthPoint Financial Credit Union for her BizTown job interview.