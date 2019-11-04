The historic swayback bridge in Ramsey Park in Redwood Falls is closed to traffic in order to conduct flood repairs. The anticipated reopening is set for the week of Nov. 11.

Due to damages sustained during the 2019 spring flooding and subsequent ice jams, the City of Redwood Falls solicited bids to restore the bridge.

The bid was awarded to EAI of Willmar. Currently EAI, which specializes in historic stone restoration, is working to replace the stone that was lost.

The city is asking the public for patience as these repairs are being completed in order to restore the bridge, so all can safely enjoy this historic icon of the community.