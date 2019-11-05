City administrator says MDA's modified match ratio for its $1 million commitment was known weeks before CHEDA Board was alerted.

The CHEDA Board of Directors, at a special meeting Tuesday, unanimously agreed to pay the first two bills coming due at the start of the lengthy permitting process for the proposed $200 million-plus, 42-million annual bushel Epitome Energy soybean crush and biodiesel facility on approximately 100 acres of land on Crookston’s southern edge.

The first two invoices total just under $50,000. The funds, CHEDA Board President Kurt Heldstab said, will come from a fund CHEDA established when its economic development predecessor, Crookston Jobs, Inc., dissolved a couple years ago and handed its assets over to CHEDA.

While the vote was unanimous, concerns apparently continue to linger over the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s $1 million commitment to the project. It’s not the funding itself that’s raising eyebrows, it’s the local match ratio MDA is requiring. At some point, a one-to-one match may have been considered and even agreed to, but MDA eventually said it was instead going to require four local dollars to be spent for every one dollar they’d contribute. At first, the MDA money was going to be applied to equipment costs relating to the Epitome Energy initiative, but the narrative eventually shifted to the MDA money being applied to costs associated with the environmental impact/air permitting process, which is expected to take more than a year to complete.

The City of Crookston and CHEDA agreed to lend Epitome and its founder and CEO, Dennis Egan, $250,000 ($150,000 from the City and $100,000 from CHEDA), to go toward permitting costs. When the loan was approved, the belief was that the MDA was providing a dollar-for-dollar match. When the CHEDA Board met Oct. 22, CHEDA Executive Director Craig Hoiseth alerted the board to the MDA match ratio changing. With the advisory committee formed by CHEDA to help move the Epitome Energy project along scheduled to meet Oct. 29, the CHEDA Board did not approve paying the two bills and instead referred the matter to the committee for further discussion.

So, at the advisory committee meeting on Oct. 29, questions and concerns were directed at Egan, who was present, about the MDA’s modified approach to how and when it will disperse its $1 million. With the new match ratio, when the full $250,000 in the City/CHEDA loan funds have been expended, the MDA will have only kicked in $62,500, leaving more than $900,000 for MDA to disperse further along in the permitting process. The concerns directed at Egan at that meeting involved him potentially coming back to the City and/or CHEDA for more money in the event the Epitome Energy equity drive hasn’t progressed enough and Egan lacks the funds to keep paying costs associated with the permitting process. In response, Egan said he was confident the equity drive would meet its necessary thresholds, and he said he would not come back to the City or CHEDA in search of money beyond the $250,000 for the permitting process.

The advisory committee that day subsequently voted unanimously in favor of paying the first two bills, which necessitated the Nov. 5 CHEDA Board special meeting to approve the two payments, totaling $48,500, to two firms working with Egan on moving the permitting process along.

Tuesday, at that special meeting, City Administrator Shannon Stassen said the MDA’s four-to-one match came to light long before it was brought to the CHEDA Board’s attention on Oct. 22. Stassen also reiterated concerns about MDA investing less than $100,000 of its $1 million commitment by the time the $250,000 City/CHEDA loan funds are fully expended. “That’s a big gap,” he said.

To that, Heldstab said Egan and his team were hoping to convince MDA to go with a dollar-for-dollar match when the focus of the dollars shifted from equipment to permitting, but it didn’t happen. In response, Stassen said there is a signed agreement dated Sept. 13, 2019 that includes the four-to-one MDA match.

Hoiseth said he’s been “very clear” on the MDA’s four-to-one match. “The (advisory) committee knew that (Oct. 29) and voted unanimously (in favor of paying the first two bills),” he said.

“That’s not the question, it’s the timing,” Stassen said. “We were well September 13 of the four-to-one.”

Hoiseth responded that even after Sept. 13, Egan and his team were seeking a dollar-for-dollar match from MDA, but in an Oct. 10 letter Egan indicated that the MDA match ratio was officially four-to-one, and Hoiseth said he notified his board Oct. 22.

“I said what I needed to say; it’s as clear as can be,” Stassen responded. “I’ll leave it at that.”