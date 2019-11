Four generations the Joe Moldan family posed at St. Mary’s School, where they all have or are attending school.

Four generations the Joe Moldan family posed at St. Mary’s School, where they all have or are attending school, from left: Joe Moldan, student in 1940 and 1941; Joe’s daughter-in-law, LuAnn (Helget) Moldan, class of 1974; LuAnn’s son, Jeff Moldan, class of 1992; and Jeff’s children, Emily in first grade and kindergartners, Joshua and Daniel.