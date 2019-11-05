The sixth annual Cansayapi Veterans Wacipi is being held this coming Saturday (Nov. 9) in the Dacotah Exposition Center at Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel on the Lower Sioux Community.

The pow wow honoring veterans includes a Grand Entry at 1 and 7 p.m. The master of ceremony for the Wacipi is Butch Felix of Sisseton, S.D.

The event is sponsored by the Lower Sioux Tribal Historic Preservation Office, Lower Sioux Veterans Services and Jackpot Junction.

The host drum for the Wacipi is Dakota Nation.

Admission is free, and the event is open to the public.

A meal is being provided at 5 p.m.

The day also includes a Dakota language bowl which is at the Lower Sioux Rec Center. Everyone is encouraged to visit the Lower Sioux Indian Community this coming Saturday to honor veterans and experience Dakota culture during the Wacipi.