The University of Minnesota Crookston's College in the High School program hosted a College in the High School English activity this week for students at Crookston High School and East Grand Forks High School.

The students who attended are enrolled in College in the High School courses through UMN Crookston, but take the class at their high school. Students toured a photography exhibit in Bede Ballroom, which contained photos taken by Russell Lee of the 1937 sugar beet harvest in the area. The students then wrote a six-word story about the photo gallery, and at the end of the day the top five stories were chosen, and the winners received a prize.

Students also attended a college English class on campus, which helped them see what a college class looks like at UMN Crookston. The students were also served lunch.