Virginia Suker-Moldan, who grew up in Sleepy Eye but has settled in New Ulm, recently opened a unique business in her home. Calm Lake Floats offers float therapy.

Suker-Moldan explained that the idea behind float therapy is that body is placed in a fully relaxed state and removed from external noises or distractions. The sensorial deprivation chamber, also known as the “Float Pod,” shuts out all noises, lights, and other factors that often keep us from fully tuning into our inner selves.

“Large quantities of Epsom salt, dissolved in 180 gallons of water, creates buoyancy that allows the body to float without effort,” Suker-Moldan said. “Salt also contributes to healthier skin, hair and nails. Because the body is floating, there is absolutely no pressure, resulting in relief from pain and discomfort. This elevated state also helps to improve posture and elongating the spine in the gentlest way possible.”

Suker-Moldan said it’s been a joy to work with her family to establish this home-based spa. Learn more about float therapy at: calmlakefloats.com.