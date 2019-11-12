The crime does not happen often on campus.

A break-in at a sorority house at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks has some students on edge.

Police are looking for a man who broke into the Gamma Phi Beta house early Monday and took pictures of a woman who was sleeping. Senior Matthew Ely tells KVLY-TV the crime is "kind of weird, kind of scary" because it's something that doesn't happen very often on campus.

Chloe Shelton, a freshman and sorority member, says she always walks with a group of people, especially at night.

University administrators sent an alert to students after the crime occurred.



