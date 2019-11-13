Rodney Winter (US Army 1969-71) received his draft notice during his third year of teaching fifth grade in St. James.

Although the notice came with no surprise, "It was still kind of scary to see," said Winter to the audience of the Butterfield Veterans Day program on Monday morning.

He guided everyone through memorable moments of his time in service. His experiences ranged from being attacked by protestors in San Francisco to riding in a plane when the engine quit. The emergency landing dropped him and 200 others on an island in Okinawa, Japan.

It was a privilege for him to be in the guard tower during his assignment to the Headquarters Military System Command in Vietnam and work with General Creighton Abrams, who was featured on the cover of Time magazine in 1971.

But one of the most inspiring moments was when two soldiers were baptized in the South China Sea. Helicopters flew overhead, and razor-sharp barb wire stretched along the beaches.

"It was touching to realize that these young men were growing in faith even in a combat zone," said Winter.

There are 361,129 veterans living in Minnesota.

"One way to honor our veterans is just to be grateful for the time that they served," said Winter, "and thank them for their service, and then do everything we can to make this world a better place."

After Winter's speech, Cassandra Loewam, veteran and program attendee, was thankful he had also mentioned a lot of our veterans stay stateside. Her contract ended before her unit was leaving for Afghanistan, but just because she stayed, doesn't mean she didn't do anything. She added it's common within the veteran community to hear, "Oh, you never deployed. You never did anything."

Loewam believes that even if a veteran didn't deploy, the public should ask them about their experience. She can personally tell you about moving dirt for the Boy Scout Jamboree in West Virginia.

She had been with a horizontal engineering company from Cambridge, MN. While in Mount Hope, West Virginia, her unit was split into two groups. The groups took on construction equipment to clear the new site for the boy scout camp. The units completed the job in less than a month.

"You look at a mountain, and you're like, 'Oh, look at all of that,'" said Loewam, "and then it was flat by the time we were done."

Loewam can also tell you about being one of ten females in a company of 300. She was one of the first and only sergeants on the ground with the men in her unit.

"It was difficult," Loewam said. "I'm a woman, and I already have to prove myself ten times more because the military still is a good old boys club."

She's excited to see a lot more women pioneering and being the front runners for infantry and combat positions.

When Gary Wilson, veteran and VFW Post 9607 member, is thanked directly by someone he knows or a stranger, it's shocking.

"When we came home, we didn't get that kind of reception," said Wilson. "We were called baby killers, and people would spit at you. It wasn't very good at all."

Being in civilian clothes after that, no one really knew he was in the service. He noticed how times started to change when he went to the VA in Sioux Falls, and he was wearing his Vietnam cap. He'd go into a restaurant, and people would shake his hand and thank him.

"It was pretty overwhelming," said Wilson.

Wilson's experience includes time in Phu Bai, a former base in central Vietnam with a platoon made up of 28 members and separated from the rest of the company. He spent time in a warehouse issuing food for up to 40,000 others.

There was a black market going on, and members weren't sure how to handle it.

"Let's say they were asking for 20 cases of Kool-Aid," said Wilson. "That was a little over and beyond, and they didn't care what kind it was. But lemon-lime was the worst. They didn't care. We knew something was going on."

Some Vietnamese also worked for the platoon, helping haul requisition, and they were paid. Every once in a while, they'd try to sneak a case of dehydrated shrimp or monosodium glutamate, a preservative. They'd meet with another person across the fence and toss it over. They were fired and sent home.

Wilson added, "The rats were horrible. They were the size of a cat. Not much hair."

"They're all inspiring," said Dennis Stade, high school social studies teacher at Butterfield-Odin and organizer of the Veterans Day program. "Their stories are absolutely amazing. It's up to us to be sure that their history continues."

The 7-12 choir sang "We Remember," and the band played "Marches of the Armed Forces." Mr. Joshua Tonkin conducted both pieces. K-4 sang "America the Beautiful," led by Mrs. Rosine Hermodson-Olsen.

VFW Post 9607 Rifle Squad performed the 21-gun salute and taps by Alma Rodriguez.

After the program, Butterfield-Odin invited veterans and their families to stay for lunch, served by the class of 2020.

