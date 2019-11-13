Audrey Harbott and Anna Huck will each receive a scholarship

The Crookston Rotary Club recently recognized their September and October 2019 Crookston High School Students of the Month - Audrey Harbott and Anna Huck.

Rotary recognizes students monthly from both CHS and the University of Minnesota Crookston during the school year and provides them with a scholarship.

Here are write-ups by both Harbott and Huck:



AUDREY HARBOTT

Hi, My name is Audrey Harbott. I am the daughter of Corey and Stephanie Harbott. I have competed in Pirate athletics my entire high school career including the Crookston Tennis Team, figure skating team, and track team. My favorite sport is figure skating. I compete on the varsity synchro team and test freestyle and move and last year I was asked to coach private skating lessons and plan to coach group lessons in the winter. I play the saxophone in the band and Violin in the Orchestra. I participate in music extracurriculars including Valley Fiddlers (which is a fiddle group that plays in the community in the late summer till Christmas time), Pop Strings (which is an orchestra group that plays pop music in the community), Pep Band, and Marching Band. I also take piano lessons at the Mount. In addition to arts and athletics, I am on the high school student council and I volunteer in Leo Club, my favorite activities are going to the mount to play bingo with the elderly and going to the 2nd-grade classrooms and helping them with their reading. I am a founding member of The Crookston Youth Foundation (which is an organization started two years ago with the goal to create a safe and substance-free youth center and to pair up students with professionals in the career they plan on going into) And

I am a founding member of Polk County Youth Advisory Board (which is a board that meets four times a year to discuss issues in the health of the community mainly based around the youth and figure out preventative care techniques). I want to thank the rotary for giving me the great opportunity to attend RYLA. I learned many valuable leadership lessons and I met amazing people while learning more about who I am as an individual.

Last Spring I had the opportunity to attend the Page Program which is a program where high school juniors have the opportunity to go to the Minnesota State Capitol and learn about state government which interviewing House representatives and helping deliver notes on the floor. I attend Trinity Lutheran Church and was confirmed in my sophomore year. Because my faith is very important to me I started helping with the pre-school Sunday school class and this year I was able to teach my own class of 1st and second graders. I appreciate this chance to help me grown in my faith and make a connection with my students.

In my free time, I like hanging out with friends and reading classic novels.

After high school, I plan to attend the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities and major in Kinesiology or go to the University of Washington in Seattle and major in Biology and minor in physiology. I plan to travel abroad in my second year to Norway. After receiving my masters I plan to go to graduate school to be a traveling physical therapist.

I would like to thank the Rotary club for considering me for this award and giving me the opportunity to talk to you today.



ANNA HUCK

I am Anna Huck, I am the daughter of Phil and Vicki Huck and my younger sister is Olivia Huck. After high school, I plan to go to either the University of Minnesota Twin Cities or North Dakota State University to major in Mass Communications, and possibly minor in Musical theatre and Political Science. I hope to travel the world and explore its endless possibilities.

At school, I am involved in Student Council, Knowledge Bowl, Pop Choir, Theatre, and River Watch. Outside of school, I am a founding Executive Member of the Crookston Youth Foundation’s youth board. I am the former North Star 4H club President, a position I held for 5 years.

Last fall I had the opportunity to be the Crookston Times’ High School intern. I learned so much about writing, photography, and the Crookston community.

Over the summer I was the MSUM Straw Hat Player’s High School Apprentice. I lived in Moorhead for 6 weeks while putting on 4 different shows for the F/M community. Along with singing, dancing, and acting, I learned how to operate lighting and sound boards, how to build sets and make costumes. During the summer I was also a part of Grand Forks’ Empire Theatre Company production of Legally Blonde.

I would like to thank the Crookston Rotary Club for choosing me to be October’s student of the month. It is truly an honor.