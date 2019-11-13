Last Thursday, Scott Francis Engelbrecht, 60, was convicted of all counts for the deaths of his wife Joyce Ann Engelbrecht, 67, stepdaughter Rachel Elaine Linder, 43, and the assault of grandson Dillion Mathias, 21. The jury pronounced him guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and fifth-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

Joyce's siblings, Lin Henrickson and Rich Andrews, were "absolutely delighted" after the verdict.

"He finally got what he had coming to him," said Henrickson. She knew it was him from the beginning.

When the tragic news came, she was in total shock. But she said Engelbrecht had been mean to Joyce for a long time and treated her like she didn't exist, other than being his servant.

"I thought his counter story was so ridiculous," she said. "All I could think of was if this jury actually believes that story, there's something wrong with them. Dillion loved his grandmother. She loved him, and his mother, and he wouldn't have wanted to harm a hair on her head."

Henrickson thinks Dillion will be fine now. She said he had been a lost guy after losing his grandmother and mother, but he knows they're getting their justice.

The siblings would like Joyce to be remembered as a kind, loving woman who helped anyone who needed it.

"I just wish the whole world knew what a wonderful woman had her life taken, and somebody that didn't deserve to be here is still here," said Henrickson.

On Wednesday, Kyle Elliott, a nurse practitioner in the ER of the St. James Mayo Health System, described treating Joyce the evening of June 16. She arrived by ambulance in critical condition. She wouldn't respond to any stimulus tests. Before being transported to Rochester by helicopter, the ER gave Joyce one unit of blood, mannitol, to decrease the pressure in her brain to improve circulation and dopamine, to keep her blood pressure at a proper level for blood circulation to the brain.

Neurointensivist Jennifer Fugate from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester explained Joyce was in a coma when admitted. A head CT scan indicated there were broken skull fragments in the brain, compression, and bleeding in the brain stem. The neurosurgeons at the clinic claimed they couldn't do anything further through surgery.

Peter Lin, a forensic pathologist from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, conducted Joyce's autopsy examination on June 19. Lin showed the jury images of bruises throughout Joyce's body. Bruises were on the front and back of the left arm, the back of the left leg, the right arm near the armpit, and the front of the right forearm. Lin also observed oval bruises on the back of Joyce's right arm. They were separated and looked like they came from a grasp of a human hand. Lin confirmed all the bruises were recent, within hours or days of Joyce's death. Engelbrecht's defense team had Lin confirm the injuries could have happened under hospitalization. He also confirmed defenses are outside the matter of his role. Joyce's toxicology test revealed an antidepressant. Lin stated Joyce's cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, and the matter of death was a homicide.

Michelle Nelson from the BCA collected a swab sample from a sock her crime scene team members told her came from Engelbrecht. Through serology, the sample indicated blood, belonging to Joyce. Nelson couldn't say when the blood found it's way onto the sock, the age of the blood, or where the sock came from beside what she discussed with her team.

The prosecutors called crime scene team leader Ross Thomas from the BCA back to the stand, and he shared his reasoning for testing certain items over others. Thomas took a sample of the carpet soaked with Joyce's blood and Linder's clothing. Still, he didn't continue the testing process because the items wouldn't answer any questions in the case. Thomas relied on samples prepared by Nelson.

The known DNA samples came from Joyce, Engelbrecht, neighbor Paul Weston, Rachel, and Dillion. The crime scene team tested the handgun found with Rachel's body and in a pool of her blood. A sample from the magazine of the gun indicated a DNA mixer of 2 or more individuals. Linder was a significant contributor. The second contributor was male. Still, not enough DNA was present to make any comparisons, reach a conclusion, or make a statement.

Martin Koolen from the latent prints (fingerprints) department at the BCA presented documentation he reviewed in the case where the crime scene team tested the pistol and rifle found at the scene. Neither item examined had suitable prints for examination.

Travis Melland from the firearm laboratory at the BCA described firing the single-shot .22 caliber rifle used by Engelbrecht. He tested the functionality and created test specimens to compare to the crime scene evidence. He made test specimens by firing the weapon into a water tank. Melland concluded the cartridges around Rachel on the neighbor's porch came from the .22 caliber rifle. Melland couldn't place an exact sound measurement for the gun but said it makes a pop.

On Thursday, Engelbrecht's sister, Lisa Petty, described her encounters with Dillion after the murders. On the 17th, the 1124 house was closed off by the police. Petty told Dillion he had to get out of the house because "he didn't belong there." The next time she saw him in September, she removed him from the Armstrong house because "he didn't belong there," she said again. She stated it was her choice to handle Dillion, not Engelbrecht's.

Michael Charles Cowell, an inmate at the Brown County Jail for false imprisonment–felony, said he was jailed with David Ude last year and the beginning of this year. Ude previously testified Engelbrecht confessed to murdering Joyce and Rachel. Cowell called Ude "weird" and a "jailhouse lawyer." According to Cowell, Ude is known for talking to everyone to get information about their cases. Ude also asked Cowell about his case, but Cowell's lawyer told him not to because people try to get plea deals to help get less jail time. Cowell said Ude had talked about the consequences of going to prison. Cowell also mentioned people know not to talk about their case in jail community.

Engelbrecht chose to testify on Thursday because he wanted the jury to hear "the true side of the story." Engelbrecht's background includes graduating from St. James and pursuing law enforcement. He broke into a sob when he described reaching the gun training portion where he couldn't bring himself to point a gun. He secured a position at Tony Downs instead.

Engelbrecht said he had Dillion move in with him and Joyce because he'd witnessed Dillion threaten Rachel too many times. Engelbrecht kept gun ammunition out of the 1124 house and stored it at his house on Armstrong Blvd. because of these threats. He said he held the guns at the 1124 home in the bathroom closet in the basement. He'd shown them to Dillion, and Joyce had seen them when cleaning.

When Engelbrecht recounted June 16, he described waking up to Dillion, saying Rachel had shot his wife. He got up from the bed, and Dillion stopped him from leaving the room. Dillion had the rifle and handed it to Engelbrecht to protect himself from Rachel because she still had a gun. Dillion also pointed at ammunition on the dresser. Engelbrecht said he didn't know how the ammunition got there.

Engelbrecht said he saw Rachel enter the kitchen and reach for Joyce's 9mm handgun on the refrigerator.

He told her, "You shoot your mom, you bitch?"

She ran out of the house, and he chased after her because he was worried she'd hurt someone else. Engelbrecht thought she was capable because she had a mental illness.

He claimed the chase included four shots: three warning shots and one accidental. He said he shot the first warning shot in the air at the 1124 home. The second warning shot was on his neighbor's Paul Westmon's yard. The third shot was at the edge of Bob Moll's property at 1120, where he shot at the side of the house in an attempt to scare Rachel to stop.

Engelbrecht said she then fell onto the porch. He approached the steps cautiously and reloaded the rifle in case she was "playing possum." When he moved up the steps, he claimed his bad uncle gave out, and he fell forward and accidentally fired another shot. The shot hit Rachel in the right temple from less than six inches away, according to the autopsy report. Engelbrecht said he then got up in pain and headed back to 1124 to get himself help and check on Joyce.

When prosecutors asked Engelbrecht how the multiple guns ended up laid out on his bed, he said he didn't know, and he hadn't seen them. In regards to David Ude testifying Engelbrecht had confessed to the murders, he said he didn't talk to anyone about his case because the jail has "snitches."

During closing arguments, Engelbrecht's defense highlighted Dillion's financial interest in his grandmother's death.

"The devil is in the details," said public defender Steve L. Bergeson. Dillion had yelled to Officer LaClaire, "He shot my f#!@ing grandma," instead of, "He f#!@ing shot my grandma."

The defense claimed Dillion didn't love Joyce because he didn't cry when he talked about her. They also declared his motive was to get rid of Joyce and make it seem like Engelbrecht did it. But the plan fell apart because he hadn't planned to involve Rachel.

Engelbrecht faces life without parole after being convicted of all counts. His sentencing date is to be decided.