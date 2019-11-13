Friday, Nov. 15 is National Philanthropy Day. Each year, the RiverView Foundation recognizes this day and celebrates the spirit of philanthropy in our community, while bringing forward great stories of generosity, selflessness, and recognizing unsung heroes helping to make RiverView Health thrive.

This Philanthropy Day is especially exciting as RiverView Health is in the heart of its building project, RiverView 2020: Our Vision is Clear. Ground was broken for the $51 million project April 25, 2019, with completion planned in the Fall of 2020.

To celebrate Philanthropy Day 2019, the RiverView Foundation will share three stories of transformational gifts given by caring individuals with the community’s best health at heart.

“These people never forgot their roots and wanted to give back to their community,’’ stated Foundation Director Kent Bruun. “Together these are transformational, mission-changing gifts. They gave us momentum for our capital campaign.’’

That capital campaign is the Foundation’s commitment to raise $2 million toward the project to support the non-denominational meditation room and the family-inclusive hospital Inpatient Unit with 18 universal patient rooms, three labor and delivery rooms, and four family suites.



Richard Maves

The final story in the three-part installment is that of Richard (Dick) Maves.

Longtime Crookston resident Richard Maves’ life legacy was taking care of others as a pharmacist and successful business owner in the community. That legacy of caring for others lives on through an estate gift to the RiverView Foundation supporting the Inpatient Unit. In respect of Maves’ directives and to honor him as a community stakeholder, the Foundation Board of Directors designated his estate gifts as seed funds for the hospital replacement and meditation room projects, all part of RiverView 2020.

Through the Foundation, a scholarship was also established in Maves’ name in 2018 for area high school graduates pursing a degree in a healthcare field.

Maves owned and managed Eagle Drug in downtown Crookston for over 30 years. He was self-motivated, highly successful, and well respected by his retail clients and friends, shared Foundation Director Kent Bruun, who was friends with Maves and a fellow Crookston merchant.

“Dick was passionate about his community. He was extremely involved,’’ Bruun stated. “Dick served as a director on the RiverView Board and he supported our Foundation. He believed as a business owner that it was his responsibility to support other local businesses and give back by being involved with time, talents, and treasures.

He was known for giving charitable contributions to support worthy organizations. We are honored that RiverView is one of his preferred charities.’’

Maves was born in East Grand Forks in 1934. He graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School and received his BS in Pharmacy from NDSU. He was a member of the Lions Club, Eagles Club, American Legion, and the Knights of Columbus.

Maves passed away on July 3, 2015 at the age of 80.

“Dick left a lasting impression on the community professionally and personally,’’ Bruun said. “The RiverView Foundation is proud to help continue his unconditional commitment to serving others.’’

For more information on Philanthropy Day or the RiverView Foundation, contact Bruun at 281-9249 or by email at kbruun@riverviewhealth.org.